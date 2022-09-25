Four involved in abduction, murder arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested four suspects involved in kidnapping and murder of a man in July 2021 in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

Sub divisional Police officer Malik Muhammad Arif told newsmen that the suspects identified as Jabbran, Faiq, Faisal and Zamurud have abducted Muhammad Irfan from model town area in July 2021 and later, thrown his body in a drain near Malikabad.

He said that the two prime suspects involved in the case had already been in jail.