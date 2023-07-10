Open Menu

Four Involved In Gutka Business Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Four involved in gutka business held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The district City Police on Monday arrested four alleged accused involved in gutka business and recovered huge quantity of gutka from their possession.

According to a spokesman for City district police, the police stations Eidgah and Kalakot arrested four accused in separate actions.

Anees, Zulfiqar, Waleed and Kashif were arrested by both police stations during patrolling and snap-checking. In total police recovered 26kg gutka/mawa from their possession.

Cases had been registered against arrested at the concerned police stations and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Business From

Recent Stories

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

20 seconds ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

11 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

26 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

3 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

3 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

4 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan