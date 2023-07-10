Four involved in gutka business held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The district City Police on Monday arrested four alleged accused involved in gutka business and recovered huge quantity of gutka from their possession.

According to a spokesman for City district police, the police stations Eidgah and Kalakot arrested four accused in separate actions.

Anees, Zulfiqar, Waleed and Kashif were arrested by both police stations during patrolling and snap-checking. In total police recovered 26kg gutka/mawa from their possession.

Cases had been registered against arrested at the concerned police stations and further investigations were underway.