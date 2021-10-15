Four involved in over 100 house robberies held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :District South Police on Friday arrested four of a notorious gang, including their ringleader, involved in over 100 house robberies in different parts of the megalopolis.

According to SSP South Zubair Nazir Sheikh, Shahid alias Burger alias Boss, the ringleader of the most wanted dacoit gang alongwith his three other accomplices Muhammad Amir, Imran Jamil and Muhammad Faisal alias Pakori were arrested from Gizri area.

Police also recovered four pistols, a car, watches, three laptops, prize bonds and other artificial jewelery from the possession of the accused. The arrested suspects were involved in over 100 house robberies in different areas of Defence, Clifton, districts Central and East.

The SSP further said the accused have been arrested several times before and were absconding from the courts.