Four jawans of Elite Force injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Four jawans of Elite Force were injured when their vehicle met a road traffic accident on Motorway M-3 at Sammundri.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that vehicle of elite force was on its way on M-3 Motorway near Sammundri when tyre of the vehicle burst.

As a result, four elite force Jawans including Mudassar, Tanvir, Hasan and Shah Behram received injuries and were shifted to hospital where doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.