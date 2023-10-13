Open Menu

Four Jawans Of Elite Force Injured In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Four jawans of Elite Force injured in accident

Four jawans of Elite Force were injured when their vehicle met a road traffic accident on Motorway M-3 at Sammundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Four jawans of Elite Force were injured when their vehicle met a road traffic accident on Motorway M-3 at Sammundri.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that vehicle of elite force was on its way on M-3 Motorway near Sammundri when tyre of the vehicle burst.

As a result, four elite force Jawans including Mudassar, Tanvir, Hasan and Shah Behram received injuries and were shifted to hospital where doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.

