Four JI candidates file nomination papers for Senate election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Four candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami have filed nomination papers with the Election Commission for Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Members National Assembly, Dr Attaur Rehman and Inayat Begum filed nominations papers for general and women seats respectively and Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalil for technocrat.

Provincial president of JI KP minority wing, Javed Gul is a candidate for the minority seat.