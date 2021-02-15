UrduPoint.com
Four JI Candidates File Nomination Papers For Senate Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:11 PM

Four candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami have filed nomination papers with the Election Commission for Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Four candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami have filed nomination papers with the Election Commission for Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Members National Assembly, Dr Attaur Rehman and Inayat Begum filed nominations papers for general and women seats respectively and Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalil for technocrat.

Provincial president of JI KP minority wing, Javed Gul is a candidate for the minority seat.

