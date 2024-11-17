Open Menu

Four Journalists Gets Financial Assistance

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Four journalists gets financial assistance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Director Public Relations Gujranwala Waqar Javed Naqvi on behalf of DGPR Lahore distributed cheques worth Rs. 50,000 each to four journalists of Sialkot.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony held at District Information Office (DIO) on Sunday, Director Public Relations Gujranwala Waqar Javed Naqvi and Senior Journalist Junaid Aftab said that the measures taken by the government for the welfare of journalists were commendable.

In the present era, journalists of print and electronic media were trying to provide the public with truthful information without caring about their lives, which was a commendable task, they added.

Those who got financial assistance included --Munir Butt, Abdul Hameed Mirza, Zayad Tahsin Tariq and Shakeel Sehti.

