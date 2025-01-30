Four journalists honored at Migration Media Awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Migration Media Awards (MMA), organized by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), recognized four journalists for their exceptional contributions to migration reporting, though no submissions qualified in the multimedia category.

The event, held in collaboration with Austria’s Federal ministry, Finland’s ministry of foreign affairs, and Germany’s federal office for migration and refugees, showcased compelling narratives on migration issues.

The MMA aims to encourage constructive and critical reporting on legal and illegal migration, human trafficking, and the challenges they pose, while guiding stakeholders, policymakers, and raising public awareness.

A total of 29 entries across three categories were submitted, with four journalists, two in urdu print media (islam Gul and Shah Khalid) and two in English (Shahzad Naveed and Ume Kalsoom) selected as winners by a panel of experts.

Certificates were also presented to the journalists who submitted their documentaries and reports.

Saad-ur-Rehman Khan, Project Manager at the Migrant Resource Centre, Pakistan (ICMPD), emphasized the importance of accurate reporting, noting that inadequate knowledge often leads to misinformation about illegal immigration. To address this, ICMPD launched training workshops for journalists in 2020 to enhance their understanding and reporting on migration issues.

The inaugural MMA was held in December 2022 in partnership with the Lahore Press Club, receiving 49 submissions from across Pakistan.

Five winners were honored with shields and prize money across categories, including print (English and Urdu), digital, electronic, and emerging talent.

Fawad Haider, Head of Office for Pakistan at ICMPD, congratulated the winners and highlighted Pakistan’s deep connection to migration, noting the willingness of many to take significant risks, including dangerous journeys to Europe, in search of better opportunities.

He stressed the need for accurate reporting and urged the public to verify immigration-related information shared on social media.

The MMA serves as a platform for journalists to highlight their work on migration issues both within Pakistan and internationally.

Participants and journalist organizations emphasized the importance of dedicating a separate media beat to migration reporting, given its growing relevance in today’s socio-political landscape.

Afifa Nasrullah, Multimedia Journalist and Documentary Filmmaker at Deutsche Welle, also spoke at the event. She shared her initiative to train four Afghan girls in multimedia skills, enabling them to create documentaries on the challenges faced by Afghan women refugees.

The event underscored the critical role of media in shaping public understanding and policy on migration, while celebrating the impactful work of journalists in this field.