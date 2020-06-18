Four JuD leaders convicted in terror finance case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted four leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) in a terror finance case.

The court handed down five years imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Yahya Aziz in FIR No 20/2019, registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Lahore. It also imposed Rs 50,000 fine on both the convicts whereas they would undergo additional punishment of six months in case of default.

The court also awarded one year imprisonment with Rs 20,000 fine to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki and Hafiz Abdul Salam in the same case.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and announced the verdict after recording statements of the witnesses.

The CTD Lahore had registered the case against the convicts under section 11-F(2)(5)(6), 11-H(2), H-1, 11-I, 11-N, and J-2 of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that a person transferred one kanal and three marla plot to Al-Anfaal Trust, a JuD subsidiary, and the same was being used to support terrorism activities.