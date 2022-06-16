Four junior clerks promoted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood chaired a meeting on Thursday to review promotion cases of employees.

According to the police sources, four junior clerks had been promoted to senior clerks while 25 sub-inspectors had qualified final interview for inspectors.

On this occasion, the RPO said promotion in the next grade encouraged employees to work with more devotion and zeal.