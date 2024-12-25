Four junior clerks suspended, two de-seated over corruption

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The deputy commissioner’s office suspended four junior clerks and removed two registry clerks from their positions following serious allegations of record tampering, fake signatures and causing losses to the national exchequer.

As per orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amira Baidar, junior clerks Sheikh Mansoor, Sheikh Muhammad Azhar, Abdul Basit Qureshi and Kainat Aqeel have been suspended, while registry clerks Muhammad Naeem from Kot Addu and Muhammad Usman from Chowbara have been de-seated for their involvement in severe misconduct.

The allegations against Abdul Basit include forging the Deputy Commissioner’s signature to issue a fake NOC for a petrol pump.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansoor, Sheikh Muhammad Azhar and Kainat Aqeel have been accused of tampering with official records and registering bogus files. The Registry clerks Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Usman were charged with exploiting their positions for personal gain, resulting in financial losses to the national treasury.

The deputy commissioner ordered a comprehensive review of past records and directed the anti-corruption department to proceed with further investigations. She also issued instructions to address grievances within the registry branches and enhance departmental recoveries to restore public trust.

APP/shn