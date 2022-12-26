UrduPoint.com

Four Kanal State Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Four kanal state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration claimed on Monday to have retrieved four kanal state land from squatters in a nearby village.

On information, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hussain along with a team raided in Chak No. 164-JB and retrieved 4 kanal state land worth Rs 8 million.

The team demolished their structures with the help of heavy machinery.

Further action was underway.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

21 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

23 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

32 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

1 hour ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.