Four kanal state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration claimed on Monday to have retrieved four kanal state land from squatters in a nearby village.

On information, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Munawar Hussain along with a team raided in Chak No. 164-JB and retrieved 4 kanal state land worth Rs 8 million.

The team demolished their structures with the help of heavy machinery.

Further action was underway.