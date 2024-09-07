Four Khwarij Bombers Attempting To Infiltrate FC Headquarters In Mohmand Killed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM
The security forces have killed Khwarij suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District before causing any intended damage to the forces' installation
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The security forces have killed Khwarij suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District before causing any intended damage to the forces' installation.
"In early hours of 6 September 2024, a group of four Khwarij tried to attack a Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the Khwarij were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage.
'Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.
Pakistan security forces stand valiant, with the sheer determination and resolve, to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters
Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs4 minutes ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr4 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO4 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’4 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day9 minutes ago
-
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony5 minutes ago
-
Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported5 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region5 minutes ago
-
President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children5 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters5 minutes ago
-
Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest mainpuri supplier impersonating as security officer5 minutes ago