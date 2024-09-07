Open Menu

Four Khwarij Bombers Attempting To Infiltrate FC Headquarters In Mohmand Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

The security forces have killed Khwarij suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District before causing any intended damage to the forces' installation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The security forces have killed Khwarij suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District before causing any intended damage to the forces' installation.

"In early hours of 6 September 2024, a group of four Khwarij tried to attack a Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the Khwarij were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage.

'Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

Pakistan security forces stand valiant, with the sheer determination and resolve, to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Attack ISPR Suicide September From

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

4 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

4 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

4 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

4 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

9 minutes ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

9 minutes ago
Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

5 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

5 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

5 minutes ago
 President Zardari vows to ensure free education fo ..

President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children

5 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

5 minutes ago
 Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: ..

Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan