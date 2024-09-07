Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The security forces have killed Khwarij suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District before causing any intended damage to the forces' installation.

"In early hours of 6 September 2024, a group of four Khwarij tried to attack a Frontier Corps Headquarters in Mohmand District," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly the Khwarij were sent to hell before they could cause the intended damage.

'Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

Pakistan security forces stand valiant, with the sheer determination and resolve, to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.