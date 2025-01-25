Open Menu

Four Khwarij Including Ring Leaders Killed In Bagh Area Of Khyber District: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Four Khwarij including ring leaders killed in Bagh area of Khyber district: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Security Forces conducted an intelligence base operation in general area Bagh of Khyber district, killing four Khwarij including ring leaders and injuring two others besides recovering weapons and ammunition from them.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij including Kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman, Qari Ismail and Mukhlis were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured," an ISPR news release said.

Besides, it said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

24 minutes ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

25 minutes ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

25 minutes ago
 UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

1 hour ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

2 hours ago
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

2 hours ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

3 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

4 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan