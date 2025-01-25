Four Khwarij including ring leaders killed in Bagh area of Khyber district: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Security Forces conducted an intelligence base operation in general area Bagh of Khyber district, killing four Khwarij including ring leaders and injuring two others besides recovering weapons and ammunition from them.

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij including Kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman, Qari Ismail and Mukhlis were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured," an ISPR news release said.

Besides, it said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.