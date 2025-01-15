Four Khwarij killed in Spinwam area of North Waziristan

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) Four Khwarij were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Spinwam area of North Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Spinwam area in North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged Khwarij's location and after intense exchange of fire, four Khawarij were killed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces for killing four Khwarij.

Both the president and the PM expressed the resolve of the government and the security forces to continue operations till complete elimination of the scourge of terrorism from the country.

The President, in his statement, said the entire nation is united against terrorism. He said the security forces are carrying out operations for eliminating of the menace of terrorism.

In his statement, the Prime Minister said the entire nation is proud of their valiant sons of the soil. He expressed the resolve to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity.