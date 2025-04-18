Four Khwarij Terrorists Killed In Joint Intelligence Based Operation In Swat: ISPR
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) on Friday killed four Khwarij terrorists in a joint intelligence based operation in Swat District on reported presence of Khwarij.
“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged Khwarij location, resultantly four Khwarij were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces in coordination with Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.
-
