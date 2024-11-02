Open Menu

Four Khwarij Terrorists Killed In South Waziristan IBO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Four Khwarij terrorists were killed in wee hours of Saturday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces in general area Sarwakai, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the khwarij's location was effectively engaged by the Army troops during the operation, as a result of which, four khwarij were killed.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

