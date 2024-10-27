Open Menu

Four Khwarij Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Operations In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in two separate operations in KP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Security Forces on Sunday killed four Khwarij terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in North Waziristan District and after intense exchange of fire, two khwarij including Kharji Insaf Ullah were killed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

In another encounter in Khyber District, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly two khwarij were killed, while three got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

