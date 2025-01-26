Four Kidnapped Cops Released In South Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Four police officials abducted late night on Wednesday, have been released in South Waziristan Umar Ragzai area, police confirmed on Sunday.
According to District Police Officer (DPO) Arshad Khan, the police officials were kidnapped late Wednesday night near the Umar Ragzai police post.
The DPO confirmed that not only all the four police officials have safely returned, but their weapons and other belongings were also handed back.
He said the safe release of cops was made possible through the efforts of tribal elders and police high-ups.
