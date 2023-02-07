Four kids die due to fire in home at Abbottabad

Four kids die and three other family members received burn injuries due to the sudden eruption of fire at a home in the Abbottabad district on Tuesday night

According to Rescue 1122, a fire report was received from the area within the vicinity of the vegetable market of Abbottabad.

Firefighters rushed to the site and started the dousing operation.

Four children die due to suffocation while three others received burn injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment.