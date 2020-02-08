Four killed 10 injured in trailer, van collision at Pindi Bhattian

Four persons including two children were killed while more than10 others injured after a passenger van they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Lahore-Islamabad (M2) Motorway at Pindi Bhattian on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Four persons including two children were killed while more than10 others injured after a passenger van they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Lahore-Islamabad (M2) Motorway at Pindi Bhattian on Saturday morning.

Rescue officials said bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police reached at the spot and started investigation.