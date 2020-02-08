Four Killed 10 Injured In Trailer, Van Collision At Pindi Bhattian
Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:07 PM
Four persons including two children were killed while more than10 others injured after a passenger van they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Lahore-Islamabad (M2) Motorway at Pindi Bhattian on Saturday morning
Rescue officials said bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.
Police reached at the spot and started investigation.