Four Killed, 11 Injured As Van Pluges Into Ravine

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:46 PM

Four killed, 11 injured as van pluges into ravine

At least four people were killed and eleven other injured as van they were travelling in plunged into a deep ravine in Alai area here on Thursday, the local police said

BATAGRAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed and eleven other injured as van they were travelling in plunged into a deep ravine in Alai area here on Thursday, the local police said.

Hospital sources termed the condition of five injured critical.

All the injured shifted to Ayub Medical Complex Abbotabad and admitted for medical treamtment.

