Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar’s blast  

The Latest reports say that the blast has taken place nearby the police van in Kandhari bazar and has caused damage to the nearby buildings and vehicles in the area.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) At least four peoples were killed and several others injured during a blast in Qandhari Bazaar of Quetta on Monday.

The blast took place nearby a police van due to which it got damaged. Some other vehicles and motorbikes besides the nearby buildings also got damaged.

The police and the rescue workers reached the spot soon after the blast and they started operation. The police cordoned off the area while the rescue workers shifted the injured and the bodies to the nearby hospital.

No group claimed responsibility of the blast so far.

The police said they were investigating the matter.