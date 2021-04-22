UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, 12 Injured in Parking Lot Blast in Southwestern Pakistan - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Four people have been killed and 12 others were injured in an explosion that hit a parking lot of a hotel in the Pakistani city of Quetta, local deputy commissioner Aurangzeb Badini said on Wednesday.

"*Serena [Hotel] Blast Update* 04 deceased 12 Injured," Badini tweeted.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the explosion took place in the parking space of the Serena Hotel in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, at around 10.30 p.m. (17:30 GMT).

The hotel territory has been cordoned off and the Counter-Terrorism Department has been deployed to investigate the incident.

According to Badini, the situation is under control and all those injured were taken to a hospital.

