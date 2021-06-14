Four killed, 12 injured in strong winds : PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as four people were killed and 12 injured due to rains, strong winds and hailstorms during last 24 hours in various districts across Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in its report on damages said that three houses were also partially damaged due to strong winds.

The Director General PDMA has directed the district administration to expedite the relief operations in effected districts.

The PDMA control room is functional 24/7 and people can report any untoward incident at helpline 1700.