Four killed, 13 injured in van-dumper collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) -:Four persons were killed, while thirteen sustained injuries in a collision between passenger van and a truck in Atta Shaheed police limits here on Thursday.

Police sources said a speeding van collided with a dumper truck while overtaking another vehicle near Sargodha Medical College.

As result, three women and a man identified as Nazir Sultan died on the spot, while thirteen otherssustained injuries.

On the getting information, Rescue team and police reached on the spot and shifted the injured persons to DHQ hospital. Three women who were amongst the deceased were yet to be identified. Police registered case and started investigation.