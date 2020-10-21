UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, 14 Injured In Blast At Maskan Chowrangi: Spokesperson Karachi Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:33 PM

Four killed, 14 injured in blast at Maskan Chowrangi: Spokesperson Karachi police

Four people were killed and 14 other were injured in a massive explosion in the multi-storey residential building located at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and 14 other were injured in a massive explosion in the multi-storey residential building located at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Spokesperson Karachi police, Shazia Jehan confirmed this while talking to APP over telephone here on Wednesday.

She further said that of total, three dead bodies and five injured were brought in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Karachi.

While, one dead body and six injured in the blast were brought in Patel Hosptial Karachi, he added, saying three other injured were brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Sindh Rescue and Medical Services (SRMS) said in the statement that it fully equipped ambulances responded within 12 minutes to the blast location at Maskan Chowrangi at Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Five vehicles of SRMS are at standby with paramedics and necessary medical equipment and medications at the location, it further added.

Sindh minister for education Saeed Ghani reached the spot and directed the officials to expedite the relief and rescue work.

Talking to media after reaching the spot, he said that first priority was to rescue and provide the first aid to injured in the blast and shift them to hospitals.

The incident was being investigated to ascertain the nature of blast, the provincial minister said.

