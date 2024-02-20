Four Killed, 14 Injured In Rain Related Incidents In KP: PDMA
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) At-least four people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in various incident related to rain and snow in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
An official release issued here Tuesday said that a man, woman and two children died in incidents reported from Swat, Lower Dir and Kurram.
The injured included five men, eight women and a child.
During the incident, two houses were completely damaged in Swat and Kurram while 16 were partially damaged including four in Bajaur, five in Khyber, one each in Lower Dir, Mardan and Mohmand, and two each in Malakand and Upper Dir.
APP/adi
