Four Killed, 1,436 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 10:13 PM
At least four people were killed and 1,436 others injured in 1,234 accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 572 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 864 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) At least four people were killed and 1,436 others injured in 1,234 accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 572 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 864 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.
The analysis showed that 831 drivers, 65 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 436 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 250 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 84 with 94 victims and at third Gujranwala with 81 RTCs and 84 victims.
According to the data, 1166 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 32 vans, 12 passenger buses, 47 truck and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same resolve as nuclear achievement: A ..
India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik
Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan Iqbal
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirms national unit ..
Four killed, 1,436 injured in Punjab road accidents
Tax Authorities set ablaze non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 11 million
Int’l Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation’ kick-off tomorrow in ..
Rana Mubashar terms Youm-e-Takbeer proud moment in Pakistan's history
Department of Community Development shares findings from 5th Quality of Life Sur ..
GSP holds conference on geological hazards
No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N
Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to emerge as economic power with same resolve as nuclear achievement: Ahsan Iqbal1 minute ago
-
India pushed region to brink of distraction: Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Economic strength key to national security: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori marks Youm-e-Takbeer, reaffirms national unity2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 1,436 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Tax Authorities set ablaze non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs 11 million2 minutes ago
-
Rana Mubashar terms Youm-e-Takbeer proud moment in Pakistan's history37 minutes ago
-
GSP holds conference on geological hazards39 minutes ago
-
No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N39 minutes ago
-
ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad39 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic day in Pakistan's history39 minutes ago
-
UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit39 minutes ago