Four killed, 1,436 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) At least four people were killed and 1,436 others injured in 1,234 accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 572 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 864 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 831 drivers, 65 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 436 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 250 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 84 with 94 victims and at third Gujranwala with 81 RTCs and 84 victims.

According to the data, 1166 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 32 vans, 12 passenger buses, 47 truck and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.