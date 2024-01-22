Four killed, 15 injured as wedding bus fell into ditch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) At least four persons were killed while another 15 got injured as a weeding bus carrying passengers fell into a ditch on Monday.

According to multiple news channels, the rescue sources said that the accident took place at around 2 pm when the family was travelling for the wedding of upper Dir Bala.

The dead bodies and injured persons were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, with the condition of five described as critical.