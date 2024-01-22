Open Menu

Four Killed, 15 Injured As Wedding Bus Fell Into Ditch

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Four killed, 15 injured as wedding bus fell into ditch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) At least four persons were killed while another 15 got injured as a weeding bus carrying passengers fell into a ditch on Monday.

According to multiple news channels, the rescue sources said that the accident took place at around 2 pm when the family was travelling for the wedding of upper Dir Bala.

The dead bodies and injured persons were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, with the condition of five described as critical.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Marriage Dir Family

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

2 hours ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

2 hours ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

3 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

5 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

5 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan