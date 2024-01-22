Four Killed, 15 Injured As Wedding Bus Fell Into Ditch
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) At least four persons were killed while another 15 got injured as a weeding bus carrying passengers fell into a ditch on Monday.
According to multiple news channels, the rescue sources said that the accident took place at around 2 pm when the family was travelling for the wedding of upper Dir Bala.
The dead bodies and injured persons were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, with the condition of five described as critical.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 ensures emergency prepares for the upcoming general elections9 minutes ago
-
LESCO, police conduct operation in Jiya Bagga, arrest 10 power pilferers19 minutes ago
-
Chinese Vice FM calls on COAS, conveys China's satisfaction on CPEC projects' security19 minutes ago
-
Woman killed under tractor wheels19 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasizes health security as fundamental right of citizens19 minutes ago
-
CM inspects LGH, Children Hospital upgradation19 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold conversation with Poetess Sarwat Zahra on 26 Jan19 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for general election 202429 minutes ago
-
FESCO chief orders recovery teams to achieve targets29 minutes ago
-
21 held, 7kg hashish seized29 minutes ago
-
PPL funded Women Vocational Training Centre in Punjab commences operation29 minutes ago
-
Universal Periodic Review: Pakistan lauds Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect human rights29 minutes ago