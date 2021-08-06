Four killed, 15 injured in rain related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday said that at least four people were killed and 15 Injured in heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The KP PDMA spokesperson said that four people were reportedly killed in rain related incidents in Mardan , around 15 injured in both Mardan and Swabi district and six houses damaged partially during last 24 hours.

He said that on directives of Chief Minister, Director General KP PDMA has directed the district administration of the affected districts to expedite the relief work.

He said district administrations have been directed to finalize a report on damages and give compensation to affected families as per policy.