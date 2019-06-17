UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, 16 Injured In Cross Firing In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:24 PM

Four killed, 16 injured in cross firing in Sargodha

Four persons were killed, while sixteen others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of cross firing in Quaidabad police jurisdiction here on Monda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) -:Four persons were killed, while sixteen others sustained bullet injuries in an incident of cross firing in Quaidabad police jurisdiction here on Monday.

Police said that Abdullah Dahar group of village Jhargal Channi, Jauhrabad tehsil had old enmity with Yaseen Khichhi group over land dispute.

On the day of incident, both groups fought and exchanged gun fire over the issue at village Jhargal Channi. Consequently, four persons Muhammad Ramzan, Jahan Khan, Hafeez Ur Rehman and Rabnawaz Khan died on the spot while five among 16 seriously injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Jauhrabad. Police was investigating.

