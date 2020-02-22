Four killed 17 injured in separate traffic accidents in Peshawar

Four persons were killed and 17 others got injured in different traffic accidents in Nowshera, Mardan and Khyber districts, the police said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and 17 others got injured in different traffic accidents in Nowshera, Mardan and Khyber districts, the police said on Saturday.

In a traffic accident at Prang Sam Morr in Jamrud area of Khyber tribal district, three people died and seven were injured.

The accident occurred due to collision between two cars and a pick up van.

Similarly, a 17-year-old Talha was killed and another received injuries in a traffic accident in Nowshera.

A car collided with a passenger coach coming from the opposite direction at Dheri Stop in Rustam Mardan due to which nine people were injured.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.