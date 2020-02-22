UrduPoint.com
Four Killed 17 Injured In Separate Traffic Accidents In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 04:24 PM

Four persons were killed and 17 others got injured in different traffic accidents in Nowshera, Mardan and Khyber districts, the police said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Four persons were killed and 17 others got injured in different traffic accidents in Nowshera, Mardan and Khyber districts, the police said on Saturday.

In a traffic accident at Prang Sam Morr in Jamrud area of Khyber tribal district, three people died and seven were injured.

The accident occurred due to collision between two cars and a pick up van.

Similarly, a 17-year-old Talha was killed and another received injuries in a traffic accident in Nowshera.

A car collided with a passenger coach coming from the opposite direction at Dheri Stop in Rustam Mardan due to which nine people were injured.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

