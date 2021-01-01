Four killed, 2 injured in Peshawar car accident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Four persons were killed and two others injured in a car accident at Sherjungi police station in Peshawar late last Thursday night.

According to Police, Israr son of Israruddin, Osama Saeed son of Saadullah, Asfandyar son of Asadullah and Jibran son of Israruddin were among those killed while Changez son of Merajuddin and Jabir Khan son of Merajuddin were among the injured, Police controlled said. The cause of the accident was stated to be over speeding.