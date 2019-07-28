UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed, 20 Injured As Coaster Overturned Near Thatta

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

Four killed, 20 injured as coaster overturned near Thatta

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :At least four people including three children were killed and 20 others injured when passenger coaster overturned at Baghar Mori near Keenjhar Lake in district Thatta on Sunday.

According to reports received here, the passenger coaster was on its way from Keenjhar Lake after offering fateha at the shrine of saint Hazrat Datar Jameel Shah popularly known as Pir Pitho when their coaster met an accident.

The rescue teams and Edhi workers have reached the spot after receiving information about incident and shifted dead bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Makli.

After providing first aid, four serious passengers were shifted to Karachi for further treatment.

The emergency was declared in civil hospital Makli and doctors and other para- medical staff had been called for duties.

The Senior Superintendent of Police and other officers of the district administration have reached the civil hospitals and supervised rescue and relief activities.

Those who lost their lives were identified as 25 years old Reshmaan, 5 years old Assad, 9 years old Afshaan and six years old Irfan while Sonia, Farzana, Ayesha, Ihtasham and others were among injured persons.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Police Thatta Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for taking a ..

37 seconds ago

Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-strick ..

11 minutes ago

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

33 minutes ago

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in U ..

46 minutes ago

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

1 hour ago

Musanada completes 85% of Federal Supreme Court Bu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.