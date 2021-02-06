Four killed, 24 injured in road mishap

Four passengers were crushed to death while another 24 sustained serious injuries in a collision between truck and a passenger van near Hajiwah at Alipur road on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Four passengers were crushed to death while another 24 sustained serious injuries in a collision between truck and a passenger van near Hajiwah at Alipur road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van was heading towards Lahore from Alipur when a speeding truck collided with the van while overtaking the van.

Resultantly, four passengers Ghulam Shabir, Ansar Iqbal, Muhammad Shahbaz and an unknown died at the spot while 24 others sustained serious injuries.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh and also the injured after providing first aid to them.

The hospital sources said that some injured were critical condition, however, best efforts were being made for their treatment.