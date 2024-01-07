Open Menu

Four Killed, 3 Injured In Attack On Car, Passenger Coach

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Four killed, 3 injured in attack on car, passenger coach

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) In a tragic incident near Sadda area of District Kurram on Sunday, armed assailants targeted a passenger coach and a car resulting in the loss of four lives and leaving three others injured.

According to DPO Kurram Muhammad Imran, the attackers opened fire on vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar.

The DPO said that the assailants specifically targeted two vehicles heading towards Peshawar from Parachinar.

The gunfire resulted in the tragic demise of the driver of one vehicle, along with two security personnel and one woman, he told.

Additionally, three individuals sustained injuries during the attack in another passenger vehicle.

The DPO said that efforts were going on to apprehend the attackers, stating that security measures in the region had been intensified.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Peshawar Fire Driver Vehicles Vehicle Car Parachinar Women Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

14 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

14 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

14 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

14 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

14 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

14 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

14 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

14 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

14 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan