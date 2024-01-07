Four killed, 3 injured in attack on car, passenger coach

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) In a tragic incident near Sadda area of District Kurram on Sunday, armed assailants targeted a passenger coach and a car resulting in the loss of four lives and leaving three others injured.

According to DPO Kurram Muhammad Imran, the attackers opened fire on vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar.

The DPO said that the assailants specifically targeted two vehicles heading towards Peshawar from Parachinar.

The gunfire resulted in the tragic demise of the driver of one vehicle, along with two security personnel and one woman, he told.

Additionally, three individuals sustained injuries during the attack in another passenger vehicle.

The DPO said that efforts were going on to apprehend the attackers, stating that security measures in the region had been intensified.