Four killed, 3 injured in truck-rickshaw collision

Four persons including two women were killed, while three others sustained injuries in a collision between rickshaw and a truck here in Sillanwali police limit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Four persons including two women were killed, while three others sustained injuries in a collision between rickshaw and a truck here in Sillanwali police limit.

Police sources said on Tuesday a rickshaw carrying seven persons was hit by a rashly driven truck near chak 143 NB.

Consequently, Amna Bibi, Khatoon Bibi, rickshaw driver Zulfiqar and Muhammad Sarfraz died on the spot, while Abida Khalil, Abdul Khalil and Haris Khalil sustained injuries.

On getting information, Rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ hospital Sillanwali.

Police registered case and started investigation.