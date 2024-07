Four killed, 32 injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) As many as four passengers were killed while 32 other sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger bus and coaster van near Adda Hussain Shah at Multan-Mianwali road on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Multan from Dera Ismail Khan when a speeding coaster van which was headed towards Layyah from Kabirwala (Khanewal) collided with the bus near Adda Hussain Shah. Resultantly, four passengers died including Abdul Manan, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Abid and Jamshaid residents of Kabirwala (Khanewal) at the spot.

Rescue sources confirmed that 32 injured have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shadeed from where 15 of them were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to critical condition.

The injured referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan were included Usman, Nazir, Sajid, Muhammad Naveed, Mudasir Iqbal, Suleman, Muhammad Abdullah, Shahid, Muhammad Akbar, Javed Iqbal, Qadeer Ahmed, Muhammad Rasheed, Haider Ali and Ayaz.

However, police concerned have also started investigations into the incident.

APP/kmr-shn/thh