Four killed 4 in car-passenger van collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) At least four passengers died when a passenger van en route to Karachi from Jamshoro met with an accident with a car on the Indus Highway on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, four individuals died on the spot while more than fifteen others including women and children were injured after a horrified collision between a car and passenger van, a private news channel reported

The injured and bodies were shifted to the hospital by rescue teams.