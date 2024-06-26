Open Menu

Four Killed, 5 Injured In Bashu, Skardu Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) At least four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Bashu area of northern region of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, a tv channel and provincial government officials reported on Wednesday.

According to spokesman of provincial government of GB, Faizullah Firaq, a tourist van was passing through Bashu area when suddenly, it met an accident due to high speed. As a result, four persons died on the spot.

The five other injured were taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan while expressing deep sorrow over tourist van accident, directed the Secretary Health and local administration to take immediate measures for best medical treatment of the injured.

The CM GB also directed the concerned authorities to shift the bodies to the legal heirs as soon as possible.

The dead and injured were hailing from different areas of the country, the spokesman added.

