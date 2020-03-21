Four killed, 5 injured in motorbike-truck collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Four persons including a woman were killed and five others sustained injuries in a road accident in Malik Laro area of Kashmor on Saturday morning.

According to the detail, the incident took place when a motorcycle collided with a truck in Malik Laro area, in which four persons including a woman lost their lives and five others were seriously injured.

All the four persons who were died in the incident were belonged to Ghotki, a private news channel reported.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical aid.

Shock and sorrow griped the area on getting information by the local people about the tragedy.