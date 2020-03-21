UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed, 5 Injured In Motorbike-truck Collision

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Four killed, 5 injured in motorbike-truck collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Four persons including a woman were killed and five others sustained injuries in a road accident in Malik Laro area of Kashmor on Saturday morning.

According to the detail, the incident took place when a motorcycle collided with a truck in Malik Laro area, in which four persons including a woman lost their lives and five others were seriously injured.

All the four persons who were died in the incident were belonged to Ghotki, a private news channel reported.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical aid.

Shock and sorrow griped the area on getting information by the local people about the tragedy.

Related Topics

Injured Died Road Accident Ghotki Women All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 March 2020

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

8 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

9 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

10 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.