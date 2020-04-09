Four killed, 621 injured in 565 road accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : At least four persons were killed and 621 others sustained injuries in 565 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 361 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 260 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue Medical Teams.

The data analysis showed that 213 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 101 pedestrians and 311 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 113 road accidents were reported in Lahore, affecting 113 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 45 in Faisalabad with 53 victims, and 35 in Gujranwala placing it on number three with 33 victims.

According to the data, 510 motorbikes, 53 auto-rickshaws, 51 motorcars, 12 vans, nine trucks and 81 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

