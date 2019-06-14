Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderabad

UrduPoint.com
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Four passengers including two women lost their lives while seven others received injuries when a van rammed into a long wheelers on National Highway near Hala town some 51 kilometers from here on Thursday night.

Both Passengers' Van and long wheelers were on way to Sukkur from Hyderabad and the accident occurred after one kilometer from Hala town when long wheeler took turn and van driver failed to judge the distance, Incharge Edhi Foundation Hyderabad informed.

As a result of accident, four passengers namely Zumera 40, Shabana 35, Abdul Hafeez 40 and Dileep Kumar 40 received serious injuries and breathed their last before they could get any first aid. Seven other passengers namely Jameel, Shakoor, Mariyam Bibi, Alam, Mushtaq, Sajid Ali and Mariyam received injuries.

The Edhi volunteers along with ambulances rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Taluka Hospital Hala.

