Four killed, 7 injured in Swabi roof collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Four persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that took place near

Gadoon Sargai area of Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, four persons lost their lives when roof of their house fell on them near Gadoon

Sargai area of Swabi. The seven other persons were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site

and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.