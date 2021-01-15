UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, 8 Injured In Gun Battle Over Land Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Four killed, 8 injured in gun battle over land dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as four people including two women were killed while eight injured in a gun battle over land dispute between two families in Kallar Saydian area here Friday.

According to Police, the incident took place when a party tried to construct a wall in village Dhoke Mistariyan, which was opposed and resisted by a rival group claiming ownership of the said piece of land. Following the exchange of hot words from both sides, the situation turned into armed clash between them, the police told. As a result, four people namely Muhammad Zareen, Ansar Iqbal, Soora BiBi and Ruqiya BiBI were killed while Muhammad Hassan, Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Waseeq, Mehboob Khan, Zamurd Iqbal, Zaib un Nisa and Farzan Bibi received serious bullet injuries.

A heavy contingent of police headed by SSP operations Shoaib Mehmood, SP Saddar, DSP Kahuta and SHO Kallar Saydian reached the spot and recorded statements of eyewitnesses and collected evidence.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Kallar Saydian and investigation was underway, police added.

