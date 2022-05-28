UrduPoint.com

Four Killed, 8 Injured In Malir Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 10:42 PM

As many as four people shot killed while eight others got injured in a firing incident amid clash between two groups over a property dispute

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :As many as four people shot killed while eight others got injured in a firing incident amid clash between two groups over a property dispute. in Memon Goth area of Malir district, Karachi According to information provided by the SSP Malir, the two groups shot indiscriminate fire at each other in Malir district on a property issue.

The police rushed to spot and brought the situation under control.

Police have started investigating on the incident.

