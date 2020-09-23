UrduPoint.com
Four Killed, 890 Injured In 819 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed while 890 sustained injuries in 819 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday said 348 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians and 410 passengers were among the victims of accidents.

The statistics showed that 194 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 198 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 55 accidents and 63 victims.

As many as 725 motorcycles, 105 rickshaws, 71 cars, 27 vans, four buses, 26 trucksand 107 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

