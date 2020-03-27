Four killed after drinking toxic liquor in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

At least four persons died after drinking toxic liquor during a private party in a house in the Imamia Colony area in Peshawar on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :At least four persons died after drinking toxic liquor during a private party in a house in the Imamia Colony area in Peshawar on Thursday.

According to a police official, another person affected by the toxic liquor was shifted to the hospital.

Police official said that the initial report suggests that the victims consumed home-made liquor. Police have shifted the dead bodies to the mortuary for autopsy and started the investigation.