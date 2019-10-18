Four killed after oil tanker collides with car in Balochistan

Four people were killed on Friday after an oil tanker collided with a car on National Highway near Balochistan's Kalat.According to Levies, an oil-laden vehicle carrying oil from Panjgur collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction

KALAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Four people were killed on Friday after an oil tanker collided with a car on National Highway near Balochistan's Kalat.According to Levies, an oil-laden vehicle carrying oil from Panjgur collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The accident occurred 50 km from Kalat, on the National Highway near Bencha.After the accident, a fire erupted in two vehicles that resulted in the death of three people. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition.

A fourth person succumbed to his injuries at the DHQ hospital.According to the hospital administration, the bodies are being kept in cold storage.A case has been registered.