UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Killed After Oil Tanker Collides With Car In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Four killed after oil tanker collides with car in Balochistan

Four people were killed on Friday after an oil tanker collided with a car on National Highway near Balochistan's Kalat.According to Levies, an oil-laden vehicle carrying oil from Panjgur collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction

KALAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Four people were killed on Friday after an oil tanker collided with a car on National Highway near Balochistan's Kalat.According to Levies, an oil-laden vehicle carrying oil from Panjgur collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The accident occurred 50 km from Kalat, on the National Highway near Bencha.After the accident, a fire erupted in two vehicles that resulted in the death of three people. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition.

A fourth person succumbed to his injuries at the DHQ hospital.According to the hospital administration, the bodies are being kept in cold storage.A case has been registered.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Balochistan Oil Vehicles Vehicle Car Kalat Panjgur From

Recent Stories

Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Islamabad

17 minutes ago

Turkey suspends Syria offensive, will end assault ..

3 minutes ago

Indian soldier killed in exchange of fire with Ban ..

7 minutes ago

100 percent recovery of luxury house tax by Excise ..

7 minutes ago

Donald Trump inaugurates new Louis Vuitton US site

7 minutes ago

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave for Islamabad ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.