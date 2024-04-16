Open Menu

Four Killed As Boat Carrying School Children Capsizes In Jhelum River

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) At least four people were killed and three rescued after a boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the river Jhelum in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue the other missing persons.

The three rescued were receiving treatment in Srinagar’s SMHS hospital, KMS reported.

The mishap occurred near the Batwara area of Srinagar while the boat was ferrying school children.

The BJP appointed Srinagar administration launched rescue operations at Ganderbal near Batwara soon after the report of the mishap came in.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have reportedly led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

Reports said that seven people were evacuated to the hospital where four were declared brought dead and three were undergoing treatment.

